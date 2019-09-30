Shivamogga Dasara inaugurated

Shivamogga Dasara, the ten-day long mega cultural fest was formally inaugurated by poet B.R. Lakshmana Rao at Kote Chandika Durgaparameshwari temple here on Sunday.

Mr. Rao said Dasara is no longer confined to religious rituals but has become an occasion to showcase the rich cultural tradition of the land. He appreciated the Shivamogga City Corporation for organising seminars on scientific agricultural practices and environmental awareness to mark the occassion.

Addressing the gathering, B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, said as Dasara was a celebration of the victory of good over evil, it should motivate one to develop positive thinking.

Latha Ganesh, Mayor, and T.V. Prakash, in-charge commissioner, were present. Students of local dance schools performed.

Prior to the inauguration, the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari was brought to Kote Chandika Durgaparameshwari temple from Kote Seetharamanjaneyaswamy temple.