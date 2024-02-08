ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga court fines vehicle owner for allowing minor to ride it

February 08, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court on Wednesday imposed a penalty of ₹30,000 on a woman for allowing her minor son to ride a two-wheeler.

A 17-year-old boy was found riding a two-wheeler on SPM road in Shivamogga city on January 30. Shivamogga East traffic PSI Naveen Kumar Mathpathi booked a case against his mother, who was the owner of the vehicle, and filed a charge sheet with the court. The 3rd Additional Civil Judge and JMFC heard the case and slapped the penalty on the owner.

Shivamogga Police have appealed to the public not to allow minors to ride the vehicles to avoid accidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US