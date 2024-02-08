GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga court fines vehicle owner for allowing minor to ride it

February 08, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court on Wednesday imposed a penalty of ₹30,000 on a woman for allowing her minor son to ride a two-wheeler.

A 17-year-old boy was found riding a two-wheeler on SPM road in Shivamogga city on January 30. Shivamogga East traffic PSI Naveen Kumar Mathpathi booked a case against his mother, who was the owner of the vehicle, and filed a charge sheet with the court. The 3rd Additional Civil Judge and JMFC heard the case and slapped the penalty on the owner.

Shivamogga Police have appealed to the public not to allow minors to ride the vehicles to avoid accidents.

