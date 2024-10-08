Shivamogga court convicts three accused of robbery

A Shivamogga court convicted three people accused of robbery and sentenced them to imprisonment of five years and one month.

The accused are Syed Ibrahim, 23, Mohammed Mustafa, 22, and Mohammed Alla Bhakshi, 22. All are residents of Shivamogga town. They robbed Mohammed Khalid, a resident of Anwar Colony in Bhadravathi of valuables on April 28, 2019. They took his mobile, cash, and wristwatch at knifepoint.

Mohammed Khalid filed a complaint with the Bhadravathi New Town Police. Raghavendra Kandike, the police inspector of Bhadravathi Circle at that time, conducted the investigation and filed the chargesheet.

The fourth Additional District and Sessions judge, on Monday, pronounced the judgement.

