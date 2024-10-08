GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga court convicts three accused of robbery

Published - October 08, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court convicted three people accused of robbery and sentenced them to imprisonment of five years and one month.

The accused are Syed Ibrahim, 23, Mohammed Mustafa, 22, and Mohammed Alla Bhakshi, 22. All are residents of Shivamogga town. They robbed Mohammed Khalid, a resident of Anwar Colony in Bhadravathi of valuables on April 28, 2019. They took his mobile, cash, and wristwatch at knifepoint.

Mohammed Khalid filed a complaint with the Bhadravathi New Town Police. Raghavendra Kandike, the police inspector of Bhadravathi Circle at that time, conducted the investigation and filed the chargesheet.

The fourth Additional District and Sessions judge, on Monday, pronounced the judgement.

Published - October 08, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / theft & burglary / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.