Shivamogga corporation estimates Dasara expenses at ₹1.8 crore

October 27, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Mayor S. Shivakumar has said that the corporation estimated the total expenditure for Shivamogga Dasara celebrations at ₹1.8 crore. The State government has released only ₹20 lakh.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, the Mayor said the corporation had sought ₹1.5 crore from the State government. However, it released only ₹20 lakh. “We will again approach the government for additional funds,” he said.

Last year, the corporation incurred the total expense of ₹1.65 crore for Dasara celebrations. Then, the State government had released ₹1 crore. “We bore the remaining expenses from the corporation funds,” he said.

The corporation organised Dasara celebrations. It included cultural events, besides the procession at the finale. As per the initial plan, three elephants from Sakrebail elephant camp were scheduled to take part in the procession and carry the howdah with the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari. However, Nethravathi, one of the elephants, gave birth to a baby hours before the procession, forcing the officials to decide to carry the howdah in a vehicle.

