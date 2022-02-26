Shivamogga city returns to normality

Shivamogga city is returning to normality after violence erupted on Monday following the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha. Prohibitory orders were relaxed in the city between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, allowing shops to do business. The ban orders had been in place in the city for the last six days to prevent untoward incidents. Holidays were declared for schools and colleges too.

Harsha was murdered on February 20 in the city. This led to violence in parts of the city during his funeral procession on Monday. The ban orders would be in force till 9 a.m. on Monday.

There have been no incidents of crime for the last two days. Shops were open on Saturday and people came out to buy essentials. The police continue to keep a vigil in the city. The Rapid Action Force platoon took out a march in Gandhi Bazaar, Ramanna Shetty Park, and Seegehatti area.

So far, the police have registered five cases in connection with the violence and violation of the prohibitory orders. Besides, people have filed 32 cases over the damage caused to private property during the violence.

Ten persons have been arrested in connection with Harsha’s murder. The court has remanded the accused in police custody for 11 days. Two cars have been seized from the accused. The police are investigating from where did the accused get the car that was used in the crime.