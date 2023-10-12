Shivamogga City Corporation completes preparations of Dasara

October 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga City Corporation has begun preparations for Shivamogga Dasara celebrations to be held between October 15 and 24.

The celebrations will conclude with a procession on October 24. Three elephants from Sakrebail elephant camp will take part in the procession that starts at Shivappa Nayaka Palace. The corporation has planned many programmes.

S. Shivakumar, Mayor, addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, said noted dancer Vyjayanthi Kashi will inaugurate the celebrations at Kote Chandika Durga Parameshwari Temple on October 15 at 11 a.m. The corporation had constituted various committees under the leadership of corporation members and officers. The committees would look after the celebrations.

Funds

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa said the corporation had sought financial assistance from the State Government to hold the celebrations. “Last year, we spent ₹2.63 crore for Dasara. Of that, ₹1 crore was granted by the State government. This year, we have sought ₹1.5 crore from the government. We are confident of getting the funds,” he said.

Further, he said Dasara celebrations had a long history in Shivamogga city. Over the years, the celebrations attracted a huge crowd with the inclusion of more events. “We will hold competitions for children and women as part of the festival,” he said.

Among the celebrities invited for the events are film personalities Vijay Raghavendra, Doddanna, singers Chandan Shetty, Ananya Bhat, and others, he said.

Shivamogga City Corporation has organised the bursting of firecrackers as part of Shivamogga Dasara celebrations, even after the State government banned the bursting of crackers during festivals.

As per the invite shared with the media people in a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, the bursting of crackers would be held on October 24, after the procession. The activity is to symbolically represent Ravana Dahana.

When asked why the bursting of firecrackers had been scheduled, Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa maintained that the government’s order had not yet reached the corporation. “We have scheduled the event. If there is such an order, we will see it later. We are committed to holding all events necessary for the grand celebrations of Dasara,” he said.

