Shivamogga City Corporation budget presented

February 24, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Hassan

Arathi A.M. Prakash, chairperson of the Shivamogga City Corporation Standing Committee for Taxation, Finance and Appeals, presented the budget for the year 2023-24 on Friday, amidst protests by the Congress members.

As she began her presentation, members of the Congress party alleged that the ruling BJP had no moral right to present the budget as it had not fulfilled the budget proposals of the previous year. They termed the whole budget a “Kannadiyolagina Gantu” (treasure in a mirror). The Congress party members carried mirrors to register their protest. The protest led to a heated argument between Congress member H.C. Yogeesh and BJP leader Channabasappa.

The budget proposed to build an administrative block, zonal offices, an indoor stadium, a laboratory to test drinking water and rainwater harvesting systems in government buildings among other programmes.

Congress members alleged that the BJP had not fulfilled more than 20 projects announced during the previous budget. Congress leaders Ramesh Hegde, Rekha Ranganath and others led the protest.

Mayor Shivakumar presided. Deputy Mayor Lakshmi Shankarnaik and Commissioner Mayanna Gowda were present.