  Lit fest
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
  SEARCH Icon
Shivamogga City Central Library, a study centre for unemployed youths preparing for competitive exams

January 24, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The city central library in Shivamogga has become a study centre for youths preparing for competitve exams. Every day hundreds of people visit the library.

The city central library in Shivamogga has become a study centre for youths preparing for competitve exams. Every day hundreds of people visit the library. | Photo Credit: SATHISH G.T

The city central library near Gandhi Park in Shivamogga city has become a study centre for students and youths aspiring to get into government jobs by clearing competitive examinations. Every day, hundreds of youth visit the library. Many of them spend time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. preparing for the exams.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa during his visit to the library, was moved by the number of youth in the library. During the interaction, the students told the minister how the library had been useful for their studies.

“We open the locks at 8 a.m. and by then many will be waiting to get inside. Anywhere between 800 and 1,000 people visit the library in a day. A majority of them are students,” said Harish M.R., chief librarian. The department has constructed a study room where 100 people can sit and study. The department has put up benches and pergolas on the premises, where many people can read.

Branches

Many students, after completing their degrees and post-graduation courses, continue to stay in the city in rooms on rent or as paying guests. They spend study time in the library. “Whenever competitive exams are held, a few regular visitors to our library get selected. They come and inform us,” said the officer. The staff occasionally conducts special lectures by senior officers and experts on how to face examinations.

The officer said he and his staff collect opinions from the regular visitors about the reference books they require. “We place orders based on their requirements. The books we procure should help them,” he said.

The library, set up in 1979 in the city, has 12 branches, located in different extensions of the city. The libraries have over 6.2 lakh titles. Besides that, a children’s library, located on the premises of the central library, has been designed to attract children. Kids can read books and also play in their space.

Proposal

The department has three sites at Milaghatta, Shantinagara, and Bommanakatte to build three more city libraries. These sites were purchased from the Shivamogga Urban Development Authority. The department has sent a proposal to the State government seeking funds to build the libraries.

