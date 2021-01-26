Shivamogga blast: Four arrested

Hassan

26 January 2021 00:45 IST

The Shivamogga police have arrested four persons in connection with the Hunasodu blast that occurred on January 21. They have been identified as B.V. Sudhakar, 57, Narasimha, 39, Mumtaz Ahmed, 50, all of Shivamogga, and Rasheed, 44, of Bhadravati.

S. Ravi, Inspector-General of Police, Eastern Range, said at a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday that two vehicles, including one that carried the explosives, were damaged in the blast. The four have been arrested on charges of ignoring the rules with regard to handling explosives, he said.

It was suspected that Praveen, who was killed in the incident, procured the explosives and that he had been in the business of distributing explosives to those who needed them, the IGP added.

