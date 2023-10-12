Shivamogga BJP leaders stage protest against Congress govt.

October 12, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

Alleging that the Congress government had been anti-Hindu in its administration, leaders of the BJP demanded the release of ‘innocent Hindu youths’ arrested for violence during the Id Milad procession at Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga.

The Shivamogga district unit of the BJP convened a protest meeting on Balraj Urs Road in the city on Thursday. Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, addressing the gathering, maintained that Hindu people had always been tolerant: “We did not retaliate when our worker, Harsha was murdered. We did not retaliate. Our silence should not be construed as weakness.” He said that the Hindus would have killed many if they had decided to take revenge.

Mr. Eshwarappa wanted to know from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah how he would feel if his son Yathindra was murdered by Muslim goondas. Similarly, he asked Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, how he would have reacted if his younger brother Suresh was targeted by Muslims.

He also appealed to the Hindus to have at least five children, just like him, to increase the number of Hindus.

Shikaripur MLA B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that the Congress leaders had been engaged in appeasing the Muslim community. He told the Congress leaders that if they did not change their thoughts towards the Muslim community, a day would come when Hindu youths would stand on streets holding sticks and they (the Congress leaders) could not walk freely.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra took a serious exception to the display of posters of Aurangazeb and Tipu Sultan during the Id Milad procession. He urged the State Government to hold a judicial inquiry into the incident. He demanded that ‘innocent Hindu youths’ arrested in the case be released.

MLC Bharathi Shetty, MLA S.N. Channabasappa, district BJP president T.D. Megharaj and others were present.

