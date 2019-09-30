Shivamogga airport work to begin soon, says Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Monday that the construction of an airport in Shivamogga city would commence in a week.

The State government has released ₹45 crore for the work. Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed residential quarters for police personnel and layingthe foundation stone for work on the construction of new hostels on the premises of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, among other projects, he said the airport work would be completed in nine months.

He said that air connectivity would help Shivamogga city attract industrial investment. At a Cabinet meeting on October 3, the decision to name the old prison premises in Shivamogga after freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad will be taken. The State government has plans to develop the place on the model of Freedom Park in Bengaluru, he said.

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and B.Y. Raghavendra, MP for Shivamogga, were present on the occasion.