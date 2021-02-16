Shivamogga airport will be ready soon, says CM

The airport being constructed at Sogane on the outskirts of Shivamogga city will be operational within a year, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday. He spoke to presspersons after inspecting the work along with elected representatives and senior officers.

The airport is coming up with an investment of ₹ 384 crore. The construction of the runway and compound wall was on. In the second phase, terminal buildings would be constructed. “I have instructed the officers to take up all works simultaneously and finish it at the earliest”, the Chief Minister said.

The district administration has allotted a stone quarry spread over four acres for the airport work, to ensure the work is not delayed. “This will be a full-fledged airport where the flights can be operated in the night as well. The airport will boost the industrial sector and tourism. I will come to inspect the progress again two months later”, he said.

Sports Minister’s visit

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiran Rijiju would visit Shivamogga on February 21 to lay the foundation stone for an indoor stadium and other works.

An indoor stadium would come up on the premises of Sahyadri College at a cost of ₹4 crore. The Minister would also inspect the land identified for special sports complex, the MP said.

Legislators Ashok Naik, Ayanur Manjunath, Rudre Gowda, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and others were present.