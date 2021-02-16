Shivamogga airport will be ready soon, says CM

The airport being constructed at Sogane on the outskirts of Shivamogga city will be operational within a year, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday. He spoke to presspersons after inspecting the work along with elected representatives and senior officers.
The airport is coming up with an investment of ₹ 384 crore. The construction of the runway and compound wall was on. In the second phase, terminal buildings would be constructed. “I have instructed the officers to take up all works simultaneously and finish it at the earliest”, the Chief Minister said.
The district administration has allotted a stone quarry spread over four acres for the airport work, to ensure the work is not delayed. “This will be a full-fledged airport where the flights can be operated in the night as well. The airport will boost the industrial sector and tourism. I will come to inspect the progress again two months later”, he said.
Sports Minister’s visit
Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiran Rijiju would visit Shivamogga on February 21 to lay the foundation stone for an indoor stadium and other works.
An indoor stadium would come up on the premises of Sahyadri College at a cost of ₹4 crore. The Minister would also inspect the land identified for special sports complex, the MP said.
Legislators Ashok Naik, Ayanur Manjunath, Rudre Gowda, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath