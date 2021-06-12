Karnataka

Shivamogga airport will be operational by next June: BSY

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the Shivamogga airport, coming up at Sogane village, will be operational by next June.

Speaking to presspersons at Sogane in Shivamogga taluk after reviewing the progress, the CM said the State government will ensure the completion of the project despite the financial constraints of the State.

“The airport will boost economic activities in the districts in the central part of the State. Youths will get jobs and these districts will get investment,” he said.

Officers did a presentation on the airport coming up. The structure resembles a lotus, the symbol of the BJP. The contract of the project, taken up with an estimated cost of ₹384 crore, has been awarded in two packages.

Under package 1, construction of the runway, embankment, approach road, internal roads, compound wall, and other works had been taken up. The construction of the 11,500m compound construction had been completed.

The works under the second package, which include construction of passenger terminal, ATC tower, electrical substation, fire station, watchtower, pump house, water tanks, are yet to start.

During the inspection, the CM was accompanied by Minister for Urban Development B.A. Basavaraj, MP B.Y. Raghavendra, and senior officers of the district administration.


