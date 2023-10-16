Shivamogga airport to soon start flights to three new destinations  

October 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka’s newest airport in Shivamogga, which became operational recently, will start flight services to three new destinations.

The Shivamogga airport which started commercial operations on August 31 with flight services on the Bengaluru-Shivamogga route will add direct flights to three more destinations which are Goa, Tirupati and Hyderabad.

Star Air, a Bengaluru-based regional airline, will start flights from Shivamogga to the three destinations starting this winter schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will connect Shivamogga to Goa, Tirupati and Hyderabad this winter schedule which will commence from October 29 onwards, “ Simran Singh Tiwana, chief executive officer, Star Air, told The Hindu.

Mr. Tiwana added that the airline will soon announce which type of aircraft would be deployed and the flight frequency.

“We are waiting for slots to be allocated to us and awaiting approvals,” Mr. Tiwana added.

The airline on October 15 started a new flight from Bengaluru to Kolhapur to Mumbai. Currently Indigo operates non-stop daily flights between Bengaluru and Shivamogga.

The Shivamogga airport was built at a cost of ₹449.22 crore and the runway can accommodate A320 aircraft.

The airport, which is the ninth airport in Karnataka to operate commercial flights, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27. The airport is expected to improve connectivity to Shivamogga and the Malnad region of Karnataka which has a lot of tourist destinations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.