Shivamogga airport to be named after Kuvempu, says BSY

February 12, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Hassan

The State government will send a proposal to the Centre to name Shivamogga airport after poet and the first Kannadiga to get the Jnanapeetha award, Kuvempu, said former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would move the motion proposing Kuvempu’s name for the airport in the Assembly on Monday. “We will send the proposal after adopting the motion unanimously during the session,” he said.

Kuvempu is the greatest poet of the 20th century. He was the first Kannadiga to get the Jnanapeetha award. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport on February 27. He will announce the name of the airport. Kuvempu is known for his ‘Vishwamanava’ message. Modi has been working on principles proposed by Kuvempu,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavara Bommai had said the State Government would propose the Centre to name the airport after Yediyurappa.

