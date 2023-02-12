HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga airport to be named after Kuvempu, says BSY

Mr. Yediyurappa said he would move the motion proposing the Jnanapeeth-awardee Kannada poet’s name for the airport in the Assembly

February 12, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavara Bommai had earlier said the State Government would propose the Centre to name the airport after B. S. Yediyurappa.

Chief Minister Basavara Bommai had earlier said the State Government would propose the Centre to name the airport after B. S. Yediyurappa. | Photo Credit: PTI

The State government will send a proposal to the Centre to name Shivamogga airport after poet and the first Kannadiga to get the Jnanapeetha award, Kuvempu, said former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa in Shivamogga on Sunday.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would move the motion proposing Kuvempu’s name for the airport in the Assembly on Monday. “We will send the proposal after adopting the motion unanimously during the session,” he said.

Kuvempu is the greatest poet of the 20th century. He was the first Kannadiga to get the Jnanapeetha award. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport on February 27. He will announce the name of the airport. Kuvempu is known for his ‘Vishwamanava’ message. Modi has been working on principles proposed by Kuvempu,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavara Bommai had said the State Government would propose the Centre to name the airport after Yediyurappa.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.