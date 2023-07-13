Shivamogga Airport likely to be operational from August 11: M.B. Patil

July 13, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The newly constructed Shivamogga Airport is likely to be operationalised from August 11 and all the pending amenities at the airport will be put in place by July 20, Large Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil said on Thursday.

He instructed officials to ensure everything was ready by July 20 while he chaired the progress review meeting of new airports in the State, according to a press release.

“Ambulance and other vehicles need to be deployed and a cafe is required to be opened. Apart from these, some technical and non-technical staff need to be appointed. The airport will be set ready for operations by July 20 by fulfilling all these requirements,” he said.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation has permitted the Karnataka State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to conduct the operation and maintenance of this airport. With this, Shivamogga Airport would become the first airport to be maintained by an institution of the State government, the Minister added.

If everything goes as planned, the first flight will take off from Bengaluru to land in Shivamogga on August 11. Prominent people, including people’s representatives, will be invited to be part of the historic moment on that day, Mr. Patil said

He also reviewed the progress of the ongoing Vijayapura Airport work. Expressing dissatisfaction about not having provided the night landing facility at the airport, he directed the officials concerned to take steps to incorporate the facility, said the release.

“The original plan did not include the night landing facility. So far, around ₹350 crore has been spent and an additional ₹12 crore will be needed to include the night landing facility. Runway work has been completed and all structure-related works will be done in three months. Simultaneously, installation of the equipment will be taken care of,” he said.

The Minister also examined the progress of ongoing airport projects at Hassan, Raichur, and Karwar. Later, he held discussion pertaining to airstrips at Dharmasthala, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru which were proposed in the recent State Budget