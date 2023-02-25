Shivamogga airport inauguration turning into a BJP event, alleges Swaraj India leader

February 25, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Hassan

The Shivamogga district unit of Swaraj India Party has raised objections to the way the inauguration of the airport is being organised in Shivamogga. The party alleged that the government programme had been turned into a BJP event.

K.P. Sripal, leader of Swaraj India, said there was no doubt that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra were instrumental in bringing the airport project to the city. However, the way the programme was being organised was not acceptable, he said.

Also read | Public not allowed to carry water bottle, black cloth to PM event in Shivamogga

The district administration had been spending money on the programme. A considerable sum was being spent for the huge pandal, lunch for the people and transport facilities, among other things. “BJP workers have put up posters, buntings across the city. The district administration has remained a mute spectator. College students have been asked to attend the programme without fail. Why are you forcing students to attend the programme?” he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the airport at Sogane on February 27, Monday.

