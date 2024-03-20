Shivamogga airport handles over 26,000 passengers in first six months of operations

March 20, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Shivamogga airport in its first six months of operations servicing four routes handled 26,086 passengers with a chunk of them being travellers on the Bengaluru-Shivamogga route.

The airport started commercial operations on August 31, 2023, with Indigo offering flight services on the Bengaluru-Shivamogga sector.

From August 31, 2023, to January 31, 2024, around 15,485 passengers travelled on this route, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviations (DGCA) city pair-wise monthly domestic passenger traffic statistics.

Flight operations to three more routes Hyderabad, Goa, and Tirupati were launched on November 21 by Star Air, a Bengaluru-based regional airline.

Around 2,983 passengers travelled on the Shivamogga-Goa sector and 4,259 passengers travelled on the Shivamogga-Hyderabad sector. On the Shivamogga-Tirupati sector, 3,359 passengers travelled.

According to the Airport Authority of India air traffic data, the airport saw 560 flight movements between August 31, 2023, and January 31, 2024.

The Shivamogga airport was built at a cost of ₹449.22 crore and the runway can accommodate A320 aircraft. The airport, which is the ninth airport in Karnataka to operate commercial flights, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023.

