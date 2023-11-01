ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Airport: Flight cancelled due to technical snag

November 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Bengaluru-bound flight with 50 passengers was cancelled at Shivamogga Airport on Wednesday due to a technical snag.

The Indigo flight, which was about to depart by 11.30 a.m., developed a technical snag, forcing the cancellation. The flight had reached Shivamogga Airport by 11.20 from Bengaluru.

The airport officials said that a few passengers got the refund, and some opted for tickets on future dates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27. Passenger flight operations began on August 31. At present, passengers can travel to Bengaluru from Shivamogga. From November 21, new routes connecting Shivamogga to Hyderabad, Goa and Tirupathi, will start to operate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US