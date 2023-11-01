HamberMenu
Shivamogga Airport: Flight cancelled due to technical snag

November 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Bengaluru-bound flight with 50 passengers was cancelled at Shivamogga Airport on Wednesday due to a technical snag.

The Indigo flight, which was about to depart by 11.30 a.m., developed a technical snag, forcing the cancellation. The flight had reached Shivamogga Airport by 11.20 from Bengaluru.

The airport officials said that a few passengers got the refund, and some opted for tickets on future dates.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27. Passenger flight operations began on August 31. At present, passengers can travel to Bengaluru from Shivamogga. From November 21, new routes connecting Shivamogga to Hyderabad, Goa and Tirupathi, will start to operate.

