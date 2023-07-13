Shivamogga Airport: BJP leaders say ready to face inquiry and urge State govt. to start flight operations soon

July 13, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP leaders in Shivamogga district have strongly reacted to Congress MLC Manjunath Bhandari’s demand for an inquiry into the construction of an airport in Shivamogga. Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and former minister K.S. Eshwarappa said they had no objections if Karnataka government ordered any inquiry. However, both urged the State government to ensure the flight operations start at the airport.

Manjunath Bhandari, who raised a question in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, July 11, alleged irregularities in the execution of the project. Initially, the project was planned with an estimated cost of ₹220 crore to accommodate ATR-72 flights. However, the estimated cost went up to ₹449.22 crore as the project was revised to accommodate Airbus 320 flights in the airport. He urged the Minister for Infrastructure Development, M.B. Patil, to conduct a probe into the project.

Mr. Patil, responding to the demand, said that initially the runway was designed for the dimensions — 2,050 mtr/ 30 mtr. However, it was revised to 3,050 mtr / 45 mtr to accommodate Airbus 320 flights. Totally ₹247.98 crore has been spent on the runway, and the work was executed by Ibrahim Sharief, a Tirthahalli-based contractor. The State government is yet to clear the due of ₹21.85 crore to the contractor. The Minister said he would look into the request of the member.

ADVERTISEMENT

B.Y. Raghavendra, speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Wednesday, July 12, maintained that he would not oppose any inquiry. “Let the legislator visit the airport first. He has made allegations without verifying the facts. We have built one of the best airports by spending less money,” he said. Further, he said that he would meet Mr. Patil, the minister, and appeal to him for his support to ensure flights start to operate from the airport.

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Thursday, July 13, said that the airport project was executed because of the handwork and dedication of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and B.Y. Raghavendra, MP. “The project helps people in Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Davangere districts, besides Shivamogga. The State government should make efforts to make use of the infrastructure facilities available,” he said. He also added that the State government was free to hold an inquiry.

The airport project, which was cleared during Yediyurappa’s tenure, was completed earlier this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on February 27. IndiGo Airlines is expected to start its services from the airport on August 11. However, it has not released an official statement on this.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.