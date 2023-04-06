ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga administration seizes ₹1.5 crore in cash

April 06, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district administration seized ₹ 1.50 crore in cash on Wednesday in the district. Of that, ₹ 1.49 crore was found in Bhadravati constituency alone.

Besides that, the Thirthahalli police seized ₹95,890 on the day. So far, the district administration has seized valuables including cash, liquor and gift items worth over ₹ 10.29 crore.

The administration has set up check-posts across the district to keep a vigil on vehicles carrying valuables violating the model code of conduct. The administration informs the media about the goods seized. However, the administration does not reveal information about the people who were carrying the goods seized.

