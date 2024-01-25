Shivamogga Additional SP chosen for President’s medal for meritorious service

January 25, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Ministry of Home Affairs has chosen Anil Kumar S. Bhoomraddi, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Shivamogga, for the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Republic Day.

Mr. Anil Kumar joined the Karnataka Police as a Sub Inspector in 1994. He worked in various places, including Shivamogga, as a PSI, Circle Inspector, and Deputy Superintendent of Police. Now he is an additional SP in Shivamogga. He has been chosen for the medal considering his service to the department in the last 30 years.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and other senior officers have congratulated Mr. Anil Kumar on being chosen for the President’s Medal.