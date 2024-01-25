GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga Additional SP chosen for President’s medal for meritorious service

January 25, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Anil Kumar S. Bhoomreddy, Additional Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga

Anil Kumar S. Bhoomreddy, Additional Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Ministry of Home Affairs has chosen Anil Kumar S. Bhoomraddi, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of Shivamogga, for the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Republic Day.

Mr. Anil Kumar joined the Karnataka Police as a Sub Inspector in 1994. He worked in various places, including Shivamogga, as a PSI, Circle Inspector, and Deputy Superintendent of Police. Now he is an additional SP in Shivamogga. He has been chosen for the medal considering his service to the department in the last 30 years.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and other senior officers have congratulated Mr. Anil Kumar on being chosen for the President’s Medal.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.