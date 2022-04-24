Shivalinge Gowda will not quit JD(S), says Revanna

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has said none of the JD(S) legislators will quit the party. All the six MLAs of the party in Hassan district will remain together, he has claimed.

Speaking to presspersons here on Sunday, Mr. Revanna said he was confident that Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda would not leave the party. “He spoke to me a day before the Janata Jaladhare rally of the party in Hassan. He told me that he would contest as the JD(S) candidate and would not leave the party. I don’t know what he had spoken to the media or other people,” he said.

During the party’s programme on Thursday, two JD(S) MLAs Mr. Shivalinge Gowda and A.T. Ramaswamy were absent. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had criticised Mr. Shivalinge Gowda in their speeches. Later, Mr. Shivalinge Gowda told the media that he would take a decision after consulting his supporters in the constituency.

Ragi procurement

Mr. Revanna said the district administration would open ragi procurement centres on Monday and the farmers should make better use of the opportunity. “Because of our protests in the Assembly and Mr. Deve Gowda’s efforts in Delhi, the Centre has decided to procure 1.14 lakh tonnes of ragi,” he said.