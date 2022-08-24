Shivalinge Gowda will not quit JD(S): Revanna

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 24, 2022 19:01 IST

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda | Photo Credit: file photo

JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna has said that Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda will not quit the party.

Mr. Revanna, at a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, was reacting to speculations that Mr. Gowda would quit the party and contest the Assembly elections on Congress ticket. During a protest rally organised by followers of Mr. Gowda on Monday, there were neither party flags nor the mention of the party in the programme.

“I met Shivalinge Gowda after the protest meeting. I do not wish to ask why he did not take the party’s name at the event. But I am confident, he will stay with the party and contest in 2023 elections on the party [JD-S] ticket”, he said.

Mr. Revanna said Mr. Gowda had told him that he had not met leaders of other parties and he had no plans to quit the JD(S).

