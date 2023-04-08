HamberMenu
Shivalinge Gowda to join Congress at public meeting in Arsikere on Sunday

Senior leaders of the Congress are expected to take part in the event

April 08, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former JD(S) MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda will join the Congress formally at a public meeting in Arsikere on Sunday (April 9). 

Senior leaders of the Congress, including AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Campaign Committee president M.B. Patil and others, are expected to take part in the meeting.

The three-time MLA decided to join the Congress, following differences with the JD(S) leaders. Recently, he met Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri in Sirsi and submitted his resignation. 

Last month, Mr. Siddaramaiah took part in a programme in Arsikere taluk and appealed to the public to support Mr. Shivalinge Gowda if he joined the party and became the candidate.

The Congress party is expecting a good turnout of people for the event at Jenukal Stadium at 4 p.m.

