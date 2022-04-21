Shivalinge Gowda to decide his next move after meeting supporters

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the JD(S) has said he will decide his next political move after discussions with his supporters in the constituency.

Speaking to presspersons on Thursday, the MLA said he was still with the JD(S), and not yet taken any decision so far. He would hold a meeting with his supporters and make a move.

The MLA had skipped the party’s Janata Jaladhare rally attended by the party’s national president H.D.Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, State president C.M. Ibrahim and others on the day. Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Deve Gowda had criticised Mr. Shivalinge Gowda at the rally and called his acts and speeches as ‘drama’.

Mr. Shivalinge Gowda said he would not wish to react to their comments.