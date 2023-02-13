ADVERTISEMENT

Shivalinge Gowda caught in ‘Chakravyuha’ on the eve of Assembly polls: Ravi

February 13, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) member K.L. Shivalinge Gowda, who is likely to quit the party to join the Congress, came under attack from the BJP members and C.T. Ravi (BJP) who said Mr. Gowda is caught in the “Chakravyuha” on the eve of Assembly polls.

Mr. Gowda, elected from Arsikere constituency in Hassan district, has decided to quit the JD(S).

“I am speaking about the benefits of ‘double engine’ but Mr. Gowda is in a dilemma,” Mr. Ravi said, and asked the JD(S) member what role he would play in the elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gowda said in reply: “I am playing the role of Arjun and not Abhimanyu and the people of the constituency would decide his fate in the coming elections.... As of now, I am in the JD(S) and I have not resigned.”

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy announced that the party would field a new candidate in the Arsikere constituency in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US