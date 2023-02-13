Shivalinge Gowda caught in ‘Chakravyuha’ on the eve of Assembly polls: Ravi

February 13, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

JD(S) member K.L. Shivalinge Gowda, who is likely to quit the party to join the Congress, came under attack from the BJP members and C.T. Ravi (BJP) who said Mr. Gowda is caught in the “Chakravyuha” on the eve of Assembly polls.

Mr. Gowda, elected from Arsikere constituency in Hassan district, has decided to quit the JD(S).

“I am speaking about the benefits of ‘double engine’ but Mr. Gowda is in a dilemma,” Mr. Ravi said, and asked the JD(S) member what role he would play in the elections.

Mr. Gowda said in reply: “I am playing the role of Arjun and not Abhimanyu and the people of the constituency would decide his fate in the coming elections.... As of now, I am in the JD(S) and I have not resigned.”

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy announced that the party would field a new candidate in the Arsikere constituency in 2023.