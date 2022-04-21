Shivalinge Gowda, A.T. Ramaswamy skip JD(S) rally

There are speculations that they might quit the party

There are speculations that they might quit the party

Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of Arsikere and A.T. Ramaswamy of Arkalgud were absent at the JD(S) Janata Jaladhare rally in Hassan on Thursday.

Their absence triggered speculations that they might quit the party. What added credence to speculations, particularly with regard to Mr. .Shivalinge Gowda, were the comments made by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, in his address, hit out at Mr. Shivalinge Gowda by recalling how he as Chief Minister responded to the issues raised by the MLA.

“Mr. Shivalinge Gowda was on a dharna seeking relief for coconut growers. During my tenure, I announced a special package for coconut growers. Besides that, I sanctioned an engineering college for Arsikere, despite opposition from the officers..”

Further he appealed to leaders not to back-stab the party, after enjoying all benefits.

Mr. Deve Gowda intervened to add that Mr. Shivalinge Gowda was a good actor. “His dharna in favour of coconut growers was a well-planned drama. He had asked me to meet him and request him to end the dharna on the third day of the dharna. He is a good actor”, Mr. Gowda said.

Taking a cue from Mr. Deve Gowda, Mr.Kumaraswamy said he knew all his (Mr. Shivalinge Gowda’s) tricks. “His speeches in the Assembly are also part of the drama.”

However, JD(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim in his speech said that both Mr. .Ramaswamy and Mr. Shivalinge Gowda were with the party and would not go anywhere else.

For the last few days, there were reports that Mr. Shivalinge Gowda would quit the JD(S) and join the Congress. However, hehad not made any statement on this so far.