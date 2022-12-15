  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Shivakumar’s statement is a threat to national security: Minister

December 15, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Taking objection to the statement of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Mangaluru cooker blast, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, who is also in-charge of Dakshina Kannada district, on Thursday said that the Congress leader’s statement, sympathetic to the cooker bomb blast accused, threatens national security.

“It is condemnable that he has made such statements to appease voters. He can as well state that all terrorists are his brothers,” the Minister said in a statement.

The Minister said that Mr. Shivakumar has also expressed doubts about the tweets of Director General and Inspector General of Police in this regard besides expressing apprehension about NIA investigation. “Should the investigation be then through the KPCC Minority Cell? Even in the past when violence broke out in D.J. Halli and K.G Halli, Mr. Shivakumar spoke on the same lines. He has termed those who were involved in the violence as his brothers. Now he is expressing sympathy for those involved in cooker blast,” the Minister said.

