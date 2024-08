Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited Vaishnodevi temple in Jammu and Kashmir along with wife, Usha, on Sunday.

It may be noted that Mr. Shivakumar had been to Delhi along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to meet Congress central leaders. After the meeting with the AICC leaders, Mr. Shivakumar paid a visit to the temple. The Deputy Chief Minister will return to Bengaluru on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.