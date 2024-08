Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited Vaishnodevi temple in Jammu and Kashmir along with wife, Usha, on Sunday.

It may be noted that Mr. Shivakumar had been to Delhi along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to meet Congress central leaders. After the meeting with the AICC leaders, Mr. Shivakumar paid a visit to the temple. The Deputy Chief Minister will return to Bengaluru on Monday.