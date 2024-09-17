ADVERTISEMENT

Shivakumar urges Vokkaliga leaders and seers to speak up on Munirathna’s ‘caste slurs’

Published - September 17, 2024 10:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday called upon leaders, seers, and members of the Vokkaliga community to air their views against arrested BJP MLA Munirathna’s alleged caste slur.

Speaking to media persons here after returning from a week-long U.S. visit, Mr. Shivakumar said, “There are tall leaders in the Vokkaliga community. They must speak now about Munirathna’s remarks. Vokkaliga leaders in the BJP too must speak. They need to call a spade a spade in Munirathna’s caste slurs on Vokkaligas and Dalits.”

Munirathna remanded in judicial custody, shifted to Bengaluru Central Prison

Mr. Munirathna has been arrested for abusing a contractor and demanding bribe from him and using caste slur while doing so.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok, sarcastically referred to the Congress leaders’ concern for the Vokkaliga community and said, “If the Congress has so much love for Vokkaligas, let them replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a Vokkaliga leader.”

