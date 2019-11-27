Shivakumar tells voters to reject disqualified MLAs

Former Minister and senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar campaigned for his party candidate H.P. Manjunath in Hunsur constituency on Wednesday.

He visited a few villages with the candidate and scores of party workers and urged the people to elect the party candidate in the upcoming byelections.

Before heading to Hunsur, Mr. Shivakumar met advocates of Mysuru and thanked them for expressing their moral support when he was in crisis following the arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. “I have come today to thank the advocates of Mysuru. The Mysuru Bar Association is the second biggest after the Bengaluru Bar Association. Their support boosted my morale,” he told reporters.

Mr. Shivakumar, who recently campaigned in Hoskote and other constituencies that are going to polls, refused to give a direct reply on whether the political developments that took place in Maharashtra would repeat in the State.

“I am not an astrologer but I am an optimist. I have observed many leaders commenting on the tenure of this government and what will happen after the byelections. I only pray for the good of the State and let all of us should work for the development of the State leaving aside self-interest. Karnataka should be seen with respect.”

“The politicians should also receive admiration since they were not seen with respect in recent years.”

Later, addressing voters in Emmekoppal village, Mr. Shivakumarurged the voters to vote in such a manner that it should bring respect to democratic principles. “Vote our candidate and teach a fitting lesson to the disqualified MLA,” he said.

“I wanted Mr. Manjunath to contest and I had expressed my wish when I was in prison. He is our party candidate and all of us should fight in unity to get him elected. You people knew very well the reason for the bypoll and therefore vote accordingly,” he stated.

He said the people should reject all 15 disqualified MLAs who are in the poll fray and cautioned voters not to get carried away by the ‘misleading’ statements of the BJP.