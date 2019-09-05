Shivakumar supporters hold roadblock agitations across Mandya, Ramanagaram

Traffic on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and Bengaluru-Kanakapura main road was hit for nearly three hours on Wednesday morning as supporters of former Congress Minister D.K. Shivakumar held roadblock agitations to condemn his arrest.

Thousands of commuters on both inter-State highways faced severe hardship following multiple protests at different places between Bengaluru and Mandya, and Bengaluru and Kanakapura. The police were seen diverting traffic and regulating vehicles on alternative routes.

Commuters on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway were directed to travel between Bengaluru and Maddur through Kesturu, Huliyuru Durga, Kunigal, Magadi and Bidadi. Vehicles on Bengaluru-Kanakapura main road were directed through hinterland roads.

People preferred trains following roadblocks. Most private bus operators suspended operations on Bengaluru-Kanakapura road. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation too stopped services on some routes in Ramanagaram as protesters had pelted stones at some buses in the district on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) workers staged joint agitations at all 11 taluk centres – seven in Mandya and four in Ramanagaram – to oppose the arrest of the veteran Congress leader.

They raised slogans against the NDA-government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah accusing them of misusing the Enforcement Directorate to target Mr. Shivakumar.

According to reports reaching here, supporters of Mr. Shivakumar burnt effigies of Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah, and also burnt tyres at several places in Mandya, Malavalli, Maddur, Srirangapatna, Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Magadi and Kanakapura.