‘Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah conspired to bring down coalition government’

BENGALURU

21 October 2020 00:38 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday accused Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah of being responsible for the collapse of the coalition government led by H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the BJP would soon release audio evidence in this regard. This was part of the party’s counter attack against the Congress leaders who have accused the BJP candidate in the by-poll to Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency, Mr. Munirathna, of migrating to the saffron party from the Congress for monetary gains.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Mr. Munirathna had not taken any money or favour from the BJP for joining its fold. He had joined the BJP “at the behest of Congress leaders who had conspired to bring down the coalition government” by sending out MLAs from their party, he said. He accused Mr. Shivakumar of “backstabbing” Mr. Kumaraswamy while projecting himself as his close associate.

Advertising

Advertising

Interestingly, though Mr. Munirathna was present at the press conference, he desisted from commenting on the issue. Speaking on his behalf, Mr. Ashwath Narayan said more things would come out in this regard in the future.

He maintained that the Opposition parties were not prepared for the by-polls as they were under the impression that the legal issue over holding the by-polls would not be resolved. Hence the Opposition parties were levelling the allegations against Mr. Munirathna to cover up for their lack of preparation for the polls, he alleged.