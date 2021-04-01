Shivakumar should resign, says Lakhan Jarkiholi

Belagavi

01 April 2021 21:42 IST

Congress leader and a younger brother of the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi Lakhan Jarkiholi has demanded that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar should resign from his party post on moral grounds.

He told journalists in Gokak on Thursday that the Congress high command should demand Mr. Shivakumar’s resignation from the party post and settle the controversy over the CD allegedly featuring Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi.

“I think there is truth in what the woman’s parents have said. They have openly named Mr. Shivakumar in their police complaint. The police should investigate that angle,” Mr. Lakhan Jarkiholi said.

He also said that it would help Congress candidates in all the bypoll seats, if Mr. Shivakumar were to resign now. Otherwise, it will be difficult to trust anyone or to carry out campaigning on behalf of the party, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Lakhan Jarkiholi had contested against Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi in the bypoll in Gokak Assembly seat and lost.