Shivakumar says he is ‘shocked’ to receive I-T notice

March 30, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said he had received an income tax notice though the case against him was a “settled matter”. However, he did not give details of the specific case in question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing the Centre of harassing the Opposition, including Communist parties, Mr. Shivakumar alleged that the BJP was afraid of the Congress and the INDIA block.

“I too got a notice last night from the Income Tax Department, which is already a settled matter. I was shocked,” Mr. Shivakumar told reporters here. There are many cases involving BJP leaders against whom no action is taken, he said.

“I don’t want to specifically mention cases, including those against the incumbent Union Minister from Karnataka. But for the last four or five years, no action has been taken. No witnesses have been called, no chargesheets have been filed,” Mr. Shivakumar noted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.