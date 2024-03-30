GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivakumar says he is ‘shocked’ to receive I-T notice

March 30, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said he had received an income tax notice though the case against him was a “settled matter”. However, he did not give details of the specific case in question.

Accusing the Centre of harassing the Opposition, including Communist parties, Mr. Shivakumar alleged that the BJP was afraid of the Congress and the INDIA block.

“I too got a notice last night from the Income Tax Department, which is already a settled matter. I was shocked,” Mr. Shivakumar told reporters here. There are many cases involving BJP leaders against whom no action is taken, he said.

“I don’t want to specifically mention cases, including those against the incumbent Union Minister from Karnataka. But for the last four or five years, no action has been taken. No witnesses have been called, no chargesheets have been filed,” Mr. Shivakumar noted.

