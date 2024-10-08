Shivakumar promises solution to Navali balancing reservoir after holding talks with AP and Telangana

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has promised that he will discuss with the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a month to find a solution for the long-pending demand to construct a balancing reservoir near Navali village to irrigate land in Raichur and Koppal districts.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Raitha Dasara Utsav in Sindhanur of Raichur district on Tuesday.

In response to a memorandum submitted to him by legislators demanding the construction of a balancing reservoir near Navali village in Koppal district to enable farmers to use water to irrigate their land, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also Irrigation Minister, said, “Irrespective of their parties, legislators and former legislators have submitted a memorandum seeking the construction of a balancing reservoir. After Dasara, and within a month thereafter, I will discuss with the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and find a solution, as 33 tmcft of silt has accumulated in the Tungabhadra dam.”

Recalling the efforts made by technicians, engineers and others in installing a crest gate at the Tungabhadra Reservoir in Hosapete recently, Mr. Shivakumar said that the entire country was watching when the process of installation of the crest gate was on. Due to hard work and efficiency of the engineers and workers, the crest gate was successfully installed and Bagina was offered.

“BJP leaders Vijayendra B.Y. and R. Ashok criticised the government when the gate was washed away. But we got it installed within a short period of time. Therefore, I would only want to say that the criticism will die but the work done will remain,” he said.

A technical team formed to inspect crest gates in dams has submitted a report suggesting replacing crest gates in all dams, including the Tungabhadra, in the State. “I will take a decision on this after discussing it with the Chief Minister, Member of Parliament and MLAs of the constituencies concerned the next month,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar also promised that the Yettinahole project will soon be implemented to ensure drinking water in Hassan, Tumakuru, Bengaluru, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

The Deputy Chief Minister appreciated the organisers for celebrating Raitha Dasara just like the Mysuru Dasara and said that the State government is always with farmers and will implement programmes for them.

“I am happy to participate in the Raitha Dasara here not as Deputy Chief Minister or as KPCC president, but as a son of a farmer. I consider farmers the pillar of society, among others, including labour, soldiers and teachers, who strengthen the country,” he added.

Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy, MLAs Hampanagouda Badarli, Basanagouda Daddal and others were present.