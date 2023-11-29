ADVERTISEMENT

Shivakumar meets ailing actor Leelavathi 

November 29, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurating a veterinary hospital at Soladevanahalli by feeding the cows on Tuesday. The hospital is built by actor Leelavathi and his son, Vinod Raj. | Photo Credit:

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday visited ailing actor Leelavathi at her residence at Soladevanahalli in Bengaluru. The veteran actor has been suffering from age-related ailments for sometime now.

The Deputy Chief Minister visited the actor during the inauguration of a veterinary hospital built by her near Soladevanahalli.

“Ms. Leelavathi has served the film industry for over six decades. She has received honours from stalwarts such as S. Radhakrishnan and Indira Gandhi. Despite her illness, she had come to me requesting me to inaugurate the veterinary hospital built by her and I could not say no,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“She has a large heart. She earned a lot of respect in the film industry but did not make money. Yet she has spent a lot of money to build this hospital. It is a testimony to her largesse.” He wished the actor a speedy recovery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US