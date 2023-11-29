HamberMenu
Shivakumar meets ailing actor Leelavathi 

November 29, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurating a veterinary hospital at Soladevanahalli by feeding the cows on Tuesday. The hospital is built by actor Leelavathi and his son, Vinod Raj.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurating a veterinary hospital at Soladevanahalli by feeding the cows on Tuesday. The hospital is built by actor Leelavathi and his son, Vinod Raj.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday visited ailing actor Leelavathi at her residence at Soladevanahalli in Bengaluru. The veteran actor has been suffering from age-related ailments for sometime now.

The Deputy Chief Minister visited the actor during the inauguration of a veterinary hospital built by her near Soladevanahalli.

“Ms. Leelavathi has served the film industry for over six decades. She has received honours from stalwarts such as S. Radhakrishnan and Indira Gandhi. Despite her illness, she had come to me requesting me to inaugurate the veterinary hospital built by her and I could not say no,” he said.

“She has a large heart. She earned a lot of respect in the film industry but did not make money. Yet she has spent a lot of money to build this hospital. It is a testimony to her largesse.” He wished the actor a speedy recovery.

