Shivakumar likely to hold talks with AICC leaders on rejig of State unit

November 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is expected to discuss the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPPC) reshuffle with senior leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief M. Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Before leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC chief, held a closed-door meeting with Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi at the latter’s residence.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Jarkiholi said the KPCC chief discussed political matters with him. The discussions were held regarding party organisation, the Lok Sabha election and the appointment of working presidents of the KPCC and presidents of District Congress Committees, he said.

Working presidents

With Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre also discharging their functions as KPCC working presidents, Mr. Shivakumar is likely to hold talks with Mr. Kharge on the appointment of new working presidents ahead of elections to the Lok Sabha.

The names of Rajya Sabha member G.C. Chandrashekar, a Vokkaliga, and Vinay Kulkarni, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat, belonging to the Panchamasali sect, and former Minister Vinay Kumar, from the Idiga community, are doing the rounds for the post of the working presidents. The name of former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar is doing rounds under the women’s quota.

Sources said the KPCC president is expected to hold talks related to candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. He has appointed 28 Ministers as observers in each of Lok Sabha constituencies in the State for identifying winnable candidates in the general elections. While 20 Ministers submitted their reports, eight are expected to submit reports this week.

On boards and corporations

Candidates to head various government-owned boards and corporations have been almost finalised during the visit of party’s Central leaders to Bengaluru last week and notifications are expected to be issued soon, said party sources.

