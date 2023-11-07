ADVERTISEMENT

Shivakumar likely to hold talks with AICC leaders on rejig of State unit

November 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Before leaving for New Delhi, Shivakumar held a closed-door meeting with Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi

The Hindu Bureau

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is expected to discuss the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPPC) reshuffle with senior leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief M. Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Before leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC chief, held a closed-door meeting with Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi at the latter’s residence.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Jarkiholi said the KPCC chief discussed political matters with him. The discussions were held regarding party organisation, the Lok Sabha election and the appointment of working presidents of the KPCC and presidents of District Congress Committees, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Working presidents

With Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre also discharging their functions as KPCC working presidents, Mr. Shivakumar is likely to hold talks with Mr. Kharge on the appointment of new working presidents ahead of elections to the Lok Sabha.

The names of Rajya Sabha member G.C. Chandrashekar, a Vokkaliga, and Vinay Kulkarni, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat, belonging to the Panchamasali sect, and former Minister Vinay Kumar, from the Idiga community, are doing the rounds for the post of the working presidents. The name of former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar is doing rounds under the women’s quota.

Sources said the KPCC president is expected to hold talks related to candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. He has appointed 28 Ministers as observers in each of Lok Sabha constituencies in the State for identifying winnable candidates in the general elections. While 20 Ministers submitted their reports, eight are expected to submit reports this week.

On boards and corporations

Candidates to head various government-owned boards and corporations have been almost finalised during the visit of party’s Central leaders to Bengaluru last week and notifications are expected to be issued soon, said party sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US