HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivakumar likely to hold talks with AICC leaders on rejig of State unit

Before leaving for New Delhi, Shivakumar held a closed-door meeting with Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi

November 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is expected to discuss the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPPC) reshuffle with senior leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief M. Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Before leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC chief, held a closed-door meeting with Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi at the latter’s residence.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Jarkiholi said the KPCC chief discussed political matters with him. The discussions were held regarding party organisation, the Lok Sabha election and the appointment of working presidents of the KPCC and presidents of District Congress Committees, he said.

Working presidents

With Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre also discharging their functions as KPCC working presidents, Mr. Shivakumar is likely to hold talks with Mr. Kharge on the appointment of new working presidents ahead of elections to the Lok Sabha.

The names of Rajya Sabha member G.C. Chandrashekar, a Vokkaliga, and Vinay Kulkarni, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat, belonging to the Panchamasali sect, and former Minister Vinay Kumar, from the Idiga community, are doing the rounds for the post of the working presidents. The name of former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar is doing rounds under the women’s quota.

Sources said the KPCC president is expected to hold talks related to candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. He has appointed 28 Ministers as observers in each of Lok Sabha constituencies in the State for identifying winnable candidates in the general elections. While 20 Ministers submitted their reports, eight are expected to submit reports this week.

On boards and corporations

Candidates to head various government-owned boards and corporations have been almost finalised during the visit of party’s Central leaders to Bengaluru last week and notifications are expected to be issued soon, said party sources.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / state politics / Indian National Congress / Delhi / minority group

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.