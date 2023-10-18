ADVERTISEMENT

Shivakumar denies reports of rift with Satish Jarkiholi

October 18, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has denied reports of a rift between him and Public Works Minister and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi.

Mr. Shivakumar was here on Wednesday to participate in the Dasara celebrations in the Hukkeri Math.

Speaking to journalists at the airport in Sambra on Wednesday, he said that the reports of differences between the two leaders are false and baseless.

“Just yesterday, I met Satish Jarkiholi and we had a lengthy discussion. He did not seem upset or anything. He told me about his plans to take the MLAs on a tour. We discussed about it. There is nothing wrong about it,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

“All the Congress MLAs are united. There are no factions in the party,” he said.

However, no Minister or Congress MLA from the district was seen at the airport to receive him. Asked about it, Mr. Shivakumar said that all of them were in Bengaluru on work and he was aware of it.

“Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar is in a private function in Bhadravati. Mahantesh Koujalagi said he is unwell and taking rest. There is nothing unusual about all this,” he said.

