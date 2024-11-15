ADVERTISEMENT

Shivakumar defends CM’s charge of BJP trying to lure 50 Congress MLAs with ₹50 crore each

Published - November 15, 2024 06:20 am IST - BENGALURU

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra challenged CM Siddaramaiah to disclose the source and show proof for his allegation that the BJP attempted to bribe Congress MLAs

The Hindu Bureau

A file image of D.K. Shivakumar, right, with CM Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, right | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday (November 14, 2024) defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claim that the Opposition BJP was trying to lure 50 Congress MLAs with an offer of ₹50 crore each.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The BJP has spoken to our MLAs about the ‘operation lotus’. They are luring them with ₹50 crore each. Some of the MLAs reported this to the Chief Minister and he spoke about this to the media. I will talk about this later.”

ED’s investigation into MUDA case is based on false allegations, says Siddaramaiah

Mr. Shivakumar was replying to a query on the BJP allegedly trying to bribe Congress MLAs..

Mr. Siddaramaiah on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) in Mysuru alleged that the BJP had offered ₹50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs to destabilise his government.

Meanwhile, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra challenged Mr. Siddaramaiah to disclose the source and show proof for his allegation that the BJP attempted to bribe Congress MLAs.

