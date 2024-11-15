Shivakumar defends CM’s charge of BJP trying to lure 50 Congress MLAs with ₹50 crore each

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday (November 14, 2024) defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claim that the Opposition BJP was trying to lure 50 Congress MLAs with an offer of ₹50 crore each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The BJP has spoken to our MLAs about the ‘operation lotus’. They are luring them with ₹50 crore each. Some of the MLAs reported this to the Chief Minister and he spoke about this to the media. I will talk about this later.”

Mr. Shivakumar was replying to a query on the BJP allegedly trying to bribe Congress MLAs..

Mr. Siddaramaiah on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) in Mysuru alleged that the BJP had offered ₹50 crore each to 50 Congress MLAs to destabilise his government.

Meanwhile, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra challenged Mr. Siddaramaiah to disclose the source and show proof for his allegation that the BJP attempted to bribe Congress MLAs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.