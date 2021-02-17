Shivakumar condemns Disha’s arrest

Bengaluru

17 February 2021 02:25 IST

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday slammed the Centre on the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with the farmers’ agitations.

While condemning the arrest, the Congress leader tweeted: The “Arrest of Disha Ravi is an attack to weaken the moral strength of India’s youth and make dissent illegal. Police action against her, using a concocted ‘Toolkit’ conspiracy violates legal norms. Why not approach a competent court before arresting a young woman?” “Congress brought Freedom to India and has always stood for & defended Personal Liberty of Citizens. Congress is the only bulwark against India becoming an authoritarian state. Citizens must realise that only Congress can defend their personal & political freedom,” he added.

Activists of NSUI, the students’ wing of the Congress, staged a demonstration here against the arrest. They demanded Disha’s release.

